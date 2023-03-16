Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

RMWD amends Rainbow Water Quality Improvement Project contract

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/16/2023 at 3:59pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Rainbow Municipal Water District contract to relocate water mains and service laterals as part of the Rainbow Water Quality Improvement Project has been amended.

A 5-0 Rainbow board vote Tuesday, Feb. 28, authorized a $109,288.12 change order to the contract with Ortiz Corporation. The board action also authorized Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy to approve change orders totaling $240,000 above the original $839,850 contract amount, which allows for small contingency situations to be handled without the need for additional board approval.

In June...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023