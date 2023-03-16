RMWD amends Rainbow Water Quality Improvement Project contract

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Rainbow Municipal Water District contract to relocate water mains and service laterals as part of the Rainbow Water Quality Improvement Project has been amended.

A 5-0 Rainbow board vote Tuesday, Feb. 28, authorized a $109,288.12 change order to the contract with Ortiz Corporation. The board action also authorized Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy to approve change orders totaling $240,000 above the original $839,850 contract amount, which allows for small contingency situations to be handled without the need for additional board approval.

In June...