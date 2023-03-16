Volunteers start the Fallbrook Village Literacy Project

FALLBROOK – The Rotary Club of Fallbrook Village initiates several humanitarian and intercultural projects in Fallbrook every year. One of these services, the Fallbrook Village Literacy Project, is a volunteer-driven project that addresses the root causes of illiteracy. Illiteracy rates in Fallbrook are at a critical high-point – especially in the underserved and economically disadvantaged families.

Being illiterate involves much more than just not being able to read and write.

What's at stake? A person's economic, intellectual and emotional growth can be irreparably harmed by being i...