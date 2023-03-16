Wildfire Preparedness Symposium slated for March 25

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

With the record local rainfall, wildflowers are blooming early, and the hills and valleys are green. Yes, it’s a beautiful time of the year, with temperatures finally rising. It’s also a condition that could mean trouble when our wildfire season comes.

To inform and educate area residents about emergency situations, community organizations have scheduled a Wildfire Preparedness Symposium on Saturday, March 25, in the library at Fallbrook High School. It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon.

“North County Fire and our community partners are looking...