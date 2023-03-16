Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Correction

 
Last updated 3/16/2023 at 3:12pm



The front page article by Rick Monroe in the March 2 issue, “Parents want election, not appointment to high school board,” contained a paragraph that included a statement by Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez about the book “Beyond Magenta” that was taken out of context.

In the third paragraph on page A5, where the story is continued, it reads: “Garza-Gonzalez stated in her report to the board. ‘It discloses his experiences as being sexually active. The hyper-sexualization is not appropriate.’”

The quote is correct but left out the first part of the paragraph: “The complaint generally alleged the book is a graphic novel about a young man who is sexually abused, and it is pornographic and normalizes pedophile behavior.”

The quote in the paper wasn’t the superintendent’s statement, but instead was her review of the person making the complaint.

Garza-Gonzalez recommended the board uphold the finding of a citizen committee that said the book should remain in the school’s library. The school board agreed and voted 2-1 for the book to remain on the shelves of the library.

Village News regrets the unintentional error.

 

