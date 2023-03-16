Boys basketball coaches give four Warriors all-league honors

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Four members of Fallbrook High School’s boys basketball team were chosen as all-league players by the Valley League coaches.

Samuel Carmona was selected for the Valley League first team. Maliki Brotherton was given second-team designation. Reese Holmes and Xavier Charland were recognized at the honorable mention level.

“I’m extremely proud,” Fallbrook coach Jonathan Terry said. “I’m not surprised. It’s the work ethic that’s paying off. They earned it. They showed it in their play. All four of the guys who made Valley League are well dese...