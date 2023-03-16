Legionnaires add boys volleyball

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School has added boys volleyball as a CIF sport.

The Legionnaires will follow road matches March 20 at Mountain Empire and March 23 at Gompers with their home opener March 27 against Chula Vista Learning Community Charter. Jesse Stock is Bonsall’s first volleyball head coach.

“I’m just excited for the season,” Stock said.

Practice began in February, and 13 boys are on this year’s team. “It’s a great group of boys,” Stock said. “They’re great to work with.”

Only a couple of those boys have any previous organized volleyball...