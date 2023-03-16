Warriors reach girls basketball quarterfinals

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The 2022-2023 girls basketball season was tougher for Fallbrook High School’s team than the two previous seasons had been. Not only did the Warriors lose six seniors from their 2021-2022 roster including the Valley League player of the year and two other all-league players, but the girls basketball team was moved from the Valley League to the Avocado League and from Division II for playoff purposes to Division I.

Fallbrook was undefeated in Valley League play both in 2020-2021 and in 2021-2022. The 2022-2023 Warriors had a 4-6 Avocado League record to...