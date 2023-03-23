County to consider school district boundary line adjustments for Citro development

FALLBROOK – A new residential development, known as Citro, is currently underway in

Fallbrook. The development will feature 844 residential units and is set to be occupied between December 2021 and December 2030. The Citro development will be served by the Fallbrook Union Elementary and High School districts, as well as the Bonsall Unified School District.

The current boundary lines between the Fallbrook districts and the Bonsall district cuts straight

through a portion of the Citro development, resulting in the dissection of streets, lots, housing

types and cul-de-sacs. As currently sit...