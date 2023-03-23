Cpt. Carl B. Catalano Sr. died peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer, Jan. 22, 2023, in his youngest son's home in Leander, Texas.

Carl was born on Aug. 30,1947 to Carl and Irene Catalano in Auburn, New York. After Carl graduated from West High School in 1965, he went on to join the Marine Corps. Carl was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served honorably in the Marine Corp as a cobra pilot and achieved the rank of Captain.

Carl joins his parents, Carl and Irene Catalano, and brother Robert (Bobby) Catalano. Carl is survived by his children, Carl Catalano Jr. (Thary Catalano), Andrew Catalano (Ruthie Catalano); his grandchildren, Travis Catalano, Matthew Catalano, Lin Catalano, Sage Catalano, and brother David Catalano. He will be missed by many more relatives and friends.

After retiring from the Marine Corp, Carl went on to work for the Fallbrook School District for 11 years. He also worked for SoCal Edison as a security officer for the San Onofre power plant until finally settling into his retirement.

Carl will be remembered for his kind heart, dedication to building youth soccer programs, and his love of telling a good story.

A celebration of Carl's life will be held in Auburn, New York at a later date.