Wildfire Preparedness Symposium is this Saturday

FALLBROOK – North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) will be hosting a Wildfire Preparedness Symposium to educate the community on how to be prepared for the next wildland fire season on March 25.

Wildfires will continue to be one of the community's most significant threats, and it is essential that residents understand how to prepare for these disasters. The symposium will provide valuable insight from community leaders such as NCFPD, Cal Fire, SDG&E, San Diego County Office of Emergency Services, Fallbrook Regional Healthcare District, San Diego Sheriff's Department, Fallbrook Public Utilities District, Rainbow Municipal Water District, Red Cross, Fallbrook Amateur Radio Club, CERT, Disaster Animal Relocation Team, Fallbrook Fire Safe Council, and Fallbrook and Bonsall school districts.

One key focus of the symposium will be creating resiliency within the community. This involves taking proactive measures to withstand a wildfire and recover quickly. To build resiliency, presenters will discuss creating defensible spaces around homes, creating neighborhood emergency plans, and ensuring that the community understands what community resources are available before, during, and after a wildland fire.

All are invited to join them March 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Fallbrook High School Library, 2400 South Stage Coach Lane. Don't Let the next disaster be your tragedy. Be prepared.

Fire Chief Keith McReynolds said, “North County Fire and our community partners are looking forward to hosting this Wildfire Preparedness Symposium. We will be providing information to help our residents better understand how they can prepare themselves, their families, and their neighborhoods for the next wildfire. With the much-needed regional rainfall experienced this winter comes the need for our property owners to be vigilant with clearing dead vegetation. With spring coming, please make an extra effort this year to clear seasonal grasses and vegetation from your properties.”

Submitted by North County Fire Protection District.