Circus Vargas returns to Temecula
Last updated 3/23/2023 at 4:38pm
TEMECULA – In its all-new 2023 production, Circus Vargas channels the “City of Lights” in their latest, greatest production, “Bonjour Paris.” This all-new high-energy, action-packed extravaganza delivers the ultimate live family entertainment experience for children of all ages.
Circus Vargas’ two-hour show can be seen at Temecula Promenade from March 24 through April 10. Visit https://circusvargas.com/ for tickets and showtimes!
Submitted by Circus Vargas.
