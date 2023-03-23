Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Circus Vargas returns to Temecula

 
TEMECULA – In its all-new 2023 production, Circus Vargas channels the “City of Lights” in their latest, greatest production, “Bonjour Paris.” This all-new high-energy, action-packed extravaganza delivers the ultimate live family entertainment experience for children of all ages.

Circus Vargas’ two-hour show can be seen at Temecula Promenade from March 24 through April 10. Visit https://circusvargas.com/ for tickets and showtimes!

Submitted by Circus Vargas.

 

