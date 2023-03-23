Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

From Quickstep to Slow Foxtrot, local couple dazzles at UCSD Dancesport

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/23/2023 at 6:10pm

Village News/Kevin Pence photos

James Ungricht and Robyn Custer participate in the UCSD "Dance by the Shores" Ballroom Dancesport competition, March 4.

FALLBROOK – Local residents Robyn Custer and James Ungricht were among hundreds of couples who competed at the 26th annual UCSD "Dance by the Shores" Ballroom Dancesport competition, March 4.

Even with only a few days preparation, they did quite well in their division. Custer and Ungricht competed in 19 events and reached the finals in almost half of them. "While I'm glad we made it to the final round in so many dances, I was a little sad we couldn't crack the top three in any event. I wasn't surprised though, considering there are some incredibly talented dancers here," Ungricht comment...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 03/24/2023 17:55