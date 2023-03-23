From Quickstep to Slow Foxtrot, local couple dazzles at UCSD Dancesport

FALLBROOK – Local residents Robyn Custer and James Ungricht were among hundreds of couples who competed at the 26th annual UCSD "Dance by the Shores" Ballroom Dancesport competition, March 4.

Even with only a few days preparation, they did quite well in their division. Custer and Ungricht competed in 19 events and reached the finals in almost half of them. "While I'm glad we made it to the final round in so many dances, I was a little sad we couldn't crack the top three in any event. I wasn't surprised though, considering there are some incredibly talented dancers here," Ungricht comment...