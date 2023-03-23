Hospice of the Valleys earns 5-star rating in survey

MURRIETA – Hospice of the Valleys, 25240 Hancock Ave., Suite 120, in Murrieta has been recognized as a five-star organization, placing it in the top hospices in the country and the only five-star hospice in Riverside County.

“This recognition means so much to us at Hospice of the Valleys. It demonstrates that our compassionate patient-centered care, attention to detail and focus on quality improvement is recognized and valued by the families we serve,” Marta Sarver-Martinez, RN, administrator and director of nursing at Hospice of the Valleys, said.

The rating is scored through the Ce...