Hospice of the Valleys earns 5-star rating in survey
Last updated 3/23/2023 at 4:40pm
MURRIETA – Hospice of the Valleys, 25240 Hancock Ave., Suite 120, in Murrieta has been recognized as a five-star organization, placing it in the top hospices in the country and the only five-star hospice in Riverside County.
“This recognition means so much to us at Hospice of the Valleys. It demonstrates that our compassionate patient-centered care, attention to detail and focus on quality improvement is recognized and valued by the families we serve,” Marta Sarver-Martinez, RN, administrator and director of nursing at Hospice of the Valleys, said.
The rating is scored through the Ce...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)