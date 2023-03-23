Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Pala Casino Spa Resort announces Summer Concert Series

 
PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to announce the first six shows of their annual Summer Concert Series, starting Friday, May 5. Performances will be held in the recently remodeled outdoor Starlight Theater.

Chris Young Friday, May 5 8 p.m.

Midland Saturday, May 6 8 p.m.

Pedro Fernandez Sunday, May 7 8 p.m.

Thundercat Saturday, May 13 8 p.m.

Tower of Power Saturday, June 17 8 p.m.

Kool & The Gang Friday, July 28 8 p.m.

“We are excited to kick off our annual Summer Concert Series with an amazing performance by country star Chris Young, and we look forward to announcing even more acts in the near future,” said Coley McAvoy, Pala Casino Spa Resort Spokesperson. “We are excited to see guests’ response to the Starlight Theater once remodeling is completed. The changes we’ve made will offer a much better concert experience with the same spectacular views of the Palomar Mountains.”

Tickets are on sale now, with no service charge, at the Pala Box Office, http://www.palacasino.com and 1-877-WIN-PALA (1-877-946-7252). Tickets are also available at http://www.etix.com and 1-800-514-3849. Must be 21 or older to attend.

All events and promotions are subject to cancellation without notice. Learn more about the upcoming events at Pala Casino Spa Resort by visiting: https://www.palacasino.com/entertainment/all-entertainment/.

Pala Casino is still committed to Playing It Safe. All shows continue to have increased cleaning and sanitizer stations. For a full list of the property updates and safety protocols at Pala Casino, visit https://www.palacasino.com/.

Submitted by Pala Casino Spa Resort.

 

