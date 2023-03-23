Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Residents stay active with the Encore Club

 
Last updated 3/23/2023 at 4:37pm

More than 30 members of the Fallbrook Encore Club attend its Food and Fun gathering. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Encore Club is a social club that offers activities, outings, card games, Mahjong, dinners, special events and more to their members. Ideas for new activities are in the works for this coming year. Encore welcomes all residents from Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, and De Luz.

The next meeting is April 4. Activity sign ups and social time begin at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting is at 10:00. Members and guests can learn more about the activities that are offered. The meetings are held at Christ the King Church, 1620 S Stage Coach Lane.

Membership dues are $35 per household...



