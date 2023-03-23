Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook Land Conservancy unanimously endorses changing water suppliers

 
Last updated 3/23/2023 at 5:57pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Land Conservancy endorsed an effort by the Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District to change water suppliers, from the San Diego County Water Authority to the Eastern Municipal Water District.

The switch is expected to save Fallbrook and Rainbow ratepayers an estimated $7.6 million a year, according to an independent analysis conducted for the San Diego Local Agency Formation Commission. The governing commission of LAFCO, which is charged with overseeing boundary changes of cities and special districts, including water districts in...



