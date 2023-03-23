New Cal Fire website features new ways to track incident information

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) released a new website this month to provide an enhanced, modernized web experience for both the public and employees. Within the redesigned website, users can navigate content easily to access information about Cal Fire’s current incidents, wildfire preparedness, fire prevention, hiring and recruitment, and more.

The redesign was driven by analytics and site visits and was created to enhance the user experience for all Californians – representing a significant improvement from the previous site.

“One...