Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

New Cal Fire website features new ways to track incident information

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/23/2023 at 5:56pm



SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) released a new website this month to provide an enhanced, modernized web experience for both the public and employees. Within the redesigned website, users can navigate content easily to access information about Cal Fire’s current incidents, wildfire preparedness, fire prevention, hiring and recruitment, and more.

The redesign was driven by analytics and site visits and was created to enhance the user experience for all Californians – representing a significant improvement from the previous site.

“One...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 03/24/2023 17:35