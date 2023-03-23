Through My Garden Gate: How to plant a tree made easy

Last updated 3/23/2023 at 6pm

Roger Boddaert

Horticulturist/Arborist

My life has been dedicated to enhancing the earth by planting thousands of trees for the good of the planet, its people, and our community.

Here are a few simple rules for planting a tree:

1. Pick the right tree for the right place and environmentally correct.

2. The site selection is critical, one with at least six hours of sunlight.

3. Some trees are evergreen, and some are deciduous in winter

4. Fall through winter and spring are excellent times to set out new trees.

5. Plant away from buildings, powerlines, and utilities to avoid problems.

6. Water the area the day before to loosen up the soil.

7. Dig a hole 2-3 times the size of the tree's root ball.

8. Scratch and prune the tree's roots to stimulate new root growth.

9. Set the new tree in the hole and adjust the tree higher in the plant hole.

10. Trees sometimes have a front and a back, so locate their best position.

11. Install two tree stakes on each side and secure them with tree bands

12. Create an earthen berm around the tree to retain water and catch rainfall.

13. Put a layer of clean organic wood chips in the basin as mulch.

14. It takes 2-3 years for a tree to become established, so be patient.

15. Stewardship in this period is critical for a tree's health and longevity.

16. The earth needs more trees to help with the changing climate.

17. Join in celebrating Arbor Day and plant a tree at home, in your community, schools, local parks, and preserves.

18. Celebrate National Arbor Day in April by planting trees.

19. Be a part of the change you want to see in the world, for you can make a difference today, tomorrow, and for our little blue marble floating in space.

"The best time to plant a year was 20 years ago; the next best time is today."

The Tree Man of Fallbrook can be reached at [email protected] or 760-728-4297.