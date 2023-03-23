2000 SDGE customers lose power temporarily

This is an early version story.

About 2000 SDGE customers lost power this evening for about 5 minutes at approx. 10:45 pm. According to SDGE, the cause for the outage wasn't yet known. There didn't appear to be any accidents reported according to North County Fire and the CHP.

Spectrum sent out notices saying it wouldn't be restored until 1 am, although some homes had restoral within 10 minutes.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.