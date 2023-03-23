Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By AMY TAXIN
Associated Press 

California farmers flood fields to boost groundwater basin

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/28/2023 at 4:22am

Andrew Innerarity/California Department of Water Resources via AP

In this photo provided by the California Department of Water Resources, Don Cameron, general manager of Terranova Ranch, poses as recharge water stands in this fallow field at Terranova as part of a groundwater recharge system designed to divert floodwater from the Kings River in Fresno County, on March 13, 2023. (Andrew Innerarity/California Department of Water Resources via AP)

A field that has long grown tomatoes, peppers, and onions now looks like a wind-whipped ocean as farmer Don Cameron seeks to capture the runoff from a freakishly wet year in California to replenish the groundwater basin that is his only source to water his crops.

Taking some tomatoes out of production for a year is an easy choice if it means boosting future water supplies for his farm about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Fresno. He's pumping 300 acre-feet a day - enough to supply hundreds of households for a year - from the gushing North Fork of the Kings River onto former vegetable...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 03/28/2023 06:07