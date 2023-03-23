California farmers flood fields to boost groundwater basin
Last updated 3/28/2023 at 4:22am
A field that has long grown tomatoes, peppers, and onions now looks like a wind-whipped ocean as farmer Don Cameron seeks to capture the runoff from a freakishly wet year in California to replenish the groundwater basin that is his only source to water his crops.
Taking some tomatoes out of production for a year is an easy choice if it means boosting future water supplies for his farm about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Fresno. He's pumping 300 acre-feet a day - enough to supply hundreds of households for a year - from the gushing North Fork of the Kings River onto former vegetable...
