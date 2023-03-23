Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Community foundation adds new board members, Woodward and Salmon

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/23/2023 at 5:53pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

New Legacy board member Susan Woodward is a CPA.

FALLBROOK – Community foundations in the United States share a unique number: 1%. Generally speaking, only 1% of all registered nonprofits in the U.S. are community foundations, therefore not all cities or regions have the benefit of a community foundation.

Fallbrook and Bonsall are the beneficiaries of visionary leaders who created Legacy Endowment Community Foundation almost 30 years ago, filling the role of creating community good from a donor's long-term charitable intentions as well as managing the investment funds for many area's agency/nonprofit organizations.

"Community foundatio...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 03/24/2023 17:23