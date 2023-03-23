Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

County employees grant to provide tables for Fallbrook Senior Center

 
Last updated 3/23/2023 at 5:36pm



Michelle Mowad

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County Employees’ Charitable Organization (CECO) distributed $110,252 in grants to 68 local nonprofit programs and the Employee Crisis Fund at its annual awards breakfast at the County Operations Center March 10.

Several nonprofits, including the Blind Community Center of San Diego, Elder Help of San Diego and Girl Scouts San Diego, received grants, as did the Fallbrook Senior Citizens Service Club Inc., which received $1,295 to be spent on 10 8' folding tables.

CECO has been the charitable arm of the County of San Diego since...



