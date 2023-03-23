Get your passport ahead of summer travel

Michelle Mowad

County of San Diego Communications Office

Are you planning to travel out of the country this summer? With passport processing taking 8 to 11 weeks, or 5 to 7 weeks expedited, now is the time to apply for your passport book or card at the County Administration Center downtown.

Appointments can be booked two weeks in advance at sdpassports.com. New appointments open daily.

To quickly process your passport application, be prepared with the following. It is worth noting that those renewing a passport, you may be eligible to apply by mail.

1. Completed DS-11 application form

Use black ink only. do not sign the form.

2. Proof of U.S. citizenship

Must be a birth certificate, Consular Report of Birth Abroad or Certificate of Birth, Certificate of Naturalization or a previously issued full-validity passport book or card.

3. All customers applying for a passport using form DS-11 must submit a clear copy of their citizenship evidence in addition to their original or certified copy of U.S. citizenship. Birth abstracts from California and Texas are not acceptable. The long form Birth Certificate is an acceptable proof of U.S. citizenship.

4. Proof of identity

Must be a state- or government-issued identification or previously issued passport.

5. Passport photo

We provide passport photo services.

6. Payment for acceptance fees

Forms of payment are cash, check or money order. There are separate fees for the County of San Diego and U.S. Department of State. Go to https://travel.state.gov/content/travel.html to calculate your fees under Get a U.S. Passport

7. Make an appointment and appear in person

All applicants must appear in person. Note: there are special requirements for children under age 16.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding county holidays. The office is on the fourth floor of the County Administration Center at 1600 Pacific Highway in downtown San Diego.

Free, three-hour parking is available at the County Administration Center. The parking garage entrance is on Ash Street between North Harbor Drive and Pacific Highway.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Residents can apply for a passport at the Fallbrook Post Office, 747 S. Mission Road, by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit http://www.usps.com/international/passports.htm.