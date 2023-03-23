HAZMAT called in after semi fire

The truck was fully engulfed when crews arrived but they were able to contain the fire to just the truck. Village News/NCFPD photo

A vehicle fire was reported through 911 Saturday morning at 10:21 a.m. on SB-15 just north of SR-76. NCFPD was dispatched at 10:22 a.m. and arrived at 10:31 a.m.

On arrival, units located a fully engulfed foodliner semi with an attached tanker that had been carrying liquid sugar. Firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the fire and contain it to just the truck itself. A HAZMAT crew from San Diego was called to help with runoff. Two saddle tanks had ruptured, dumping fuel. "San Diego Fire-Rescue HAZMAT assisted with containment and disposal of the diesel fuel spill," said North County Fire Protection District PIO John Choi.

"Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the truck. The trailer normally carries liquid sugar, but was empty at the time of the fire," said Choi.

At around 11 a.m. a sig alert was issued due to the heavy traffic and emergency vehicles that were on the scene, as the truck needed to be towed and HAZMAT was still on the scene.

Lanes 3 and 4 were impacted.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Choi said it is under investigation and there is no additional information at this time.