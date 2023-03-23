Riverside pursuit ends in Bonsall

Early breaking news story

At about noon today, Sunday, one motorcycle rider was taken into custody by CHP, according to witnesses on the scene in Bonsall River Village. Reports are that the pursuit started in Riverside and included two motorcycles. Apparently, one was able to escape the pursuit. The second person was pursued all the way to Bonsall River Village, where he attempted to hide the bike and himself. Officers took him into custody at about noon.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.