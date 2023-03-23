Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village News staff 

Riverside pursuit ends in Bonsall

 
Last updated 3/26/2023 at 12:44pm

Village News/Gilbert Gonzales photo

Officers arrested a motorcycle rider after a pursuit that started in Riverside County.

Early breaking news story

At about noon today, Sunday, one motorcycle rider was taken into custody by CHP, according to witnesses on the scene in Bonsall River Village. Reports are that the pursuit started in Riverside and included two motorcycles. Apparently, one was able to escape the pursuit. The second person was pursued all the way to Bonsall River Village, where he attempted to hide the bike and himself. Officers took him into custody at about noon.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.

Village News/Gilbert Gonzales photo

A pursuit ended in Bonsall River Village that started in Riverside County.

 

