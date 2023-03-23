Sheriff's Log

Last updated 3/23/2023 at 4:32pm

March 1

5500 blk Mission Rd. Special detail - Driving w/out valid drivers license - Arrest made

March 6

1900 blk Reche Rd. Child abuse - Misc. incidents

March 7

1000 blk Hillcrest View Ln. Fraud - Personate to get money/property over $400

1600 blk Yucatan Way Fraud - Forgery of false checks/records/certificates

5000 blk Dulin Rd. Fraud - Theft from elder/dependent adult - Larceny over $950, Personate to get money/property - Over $400

March 8

Winterhaven Rd./Via Del Robles Stolen vehicle - Misc. incidents

2500 blk Los Cerritos Ln. Fraud - Obtain money/etc. by false pretenses - Over $950

3000 blk Via Del Cielo Fraud - Forgery of false checks/records/certificates

100 blk Morro Rd. Vandalism - Vehicle - $400 or more

1900 blk Acacia Ln. ReportTemporary Restraining Order, Violate Domestic Violence Court Order

March 9

4600 blk Silent Knoll Dr. Burglary - Vehicle - Grand theft - Theft of motor vehicle parts/acc.

35100 blk Bergamot Cv. Welfare Check - Misc. incidents

3100 blk Via Del Cielo Domestic violence - Spouse/Cohabitant abuse with serious injury and apparent minor injury

1600 blk Calavo Rd. Battery - Simple

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Suicide - Actual or attempt - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation

March 10

1900 blk Reche Rd. Battery - Simple

500 blk W. Beech St. Subject stop - Possess controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia - Arrest made

5600 blk Jubilee Dr. Family disturbance - Battery against spouse/ex spouse/date/etc. - Arrest made

700 blk Alturas Ln. Domestic violence - Battery against spouse/ex spouse/date/etc. - Arrest made

200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Burglary - Vehicle - Grand theft from motor vehicle, get credit/etc other’s ID

39900 blk Daily Rd. Runaway/missing juvenile

March 11

2300 blk Paige Cir. Family disturbance - Simple battery

March 12

2300 blk Canyon View Rd. Criminal threats - Threaten crime with intent to terrorize

400 blk N. Vine St. Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

39400 blk Sandia Creek Dr. Petty theft - Garden tools/all other larceny

1300 blk E. Alvarado St. Assist other agency - Found narcotic/narcotic seizure

1600 blk Macadamia Dr. Domestic violence - Battery against spouse/ex spouse/date/etc. - Arrest made

March 13

1100 blk Alturas Rd. Mental health evaluation - Actions likely to cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult, Simple battery

1100 blk Alturas Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - 72 hr. observation

4700 blk Pala Rd. Use/under the influence of controlled substance - Arrest made

600 blk S. Main Ave. Shoplift - Burglary (commercial) with conspiracy to commit crime

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Battery - Simple

March 14

300 blk W. Ivy St. Disturbance of family - Misc. reports

31400 blk Club Vista Ln. Domestic violence - Take vehicle without owner's consent

31400 blk Club Vista Ln. Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse w/ apparent minor injury

400 blk N. Pico Ave. Battery w/ apparent minor injury - Citizens arrest made

2300 blk Clearcrest Ln. Disturbance of family - Battery against spouse/ex spouse/date etc. - Arrest made

400 blk Ammunition Rd. Tarasoff - Misc. incidents

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Vandalism - $400 or more

900 blk E. Mission Rd. Tampering with a vehicle - Possess controlled substance/paraphernalia - 2 arrests made

2400 blk Los Cerritos Ln. Stolen vehicle - Grand theft

600 blk Inverlochy Dr. Elder/dependent adult abuse - Theft/ larceny over $950 from elder/dependent adult

March 15

1100 blk S. Vine St. Child abuse/neglect - Willful cruelty to child resulting in apparent minor injury/death - Arrest made

1500 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Medical examiners case - Death

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Under the influence of drugs/alcohol - Disorderly conduct:alcohol - Arrest made

March 16

38000 blk De Luz Rd. Medical examiners case - Death

35300 blk Ponderosa Pl. Burglary - Residential

1300 blk Reche Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation

1200 blk E. Alvarado St. Follow up investigation - Misdemeanor bench warrant - Our agency arrest

31500 blk Old River Rd. Criminal threats - Misc. incidents

2100 blk Saffron Way Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation

March 17

4200 blk Via el Dorado Report of death

800 blk Potter Way Follow up investigation - Misc. incidents

5500 blk Mission Rd. Missing person - Adult

March 18

300 blk E. Fallbrook St. Domestic violence - Battery against spouse/ex spouse/date etc. - Arrest made

900 blk Palomino Rd. Suicide - Attempt

500 blk W. Aviation Rd. Battery - Simple

4700 blk Pala Rd. Assist other agency - Found property

March 19

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse w/ minor injury - Arrest made

Sandia Creek/Rock Mtn. Domestic violence - Kidnapping - Arrest made for kidnapping and spousal/cohabitant abuse w/ minor injury

5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Suspicious person - Arrest made for felony bench warrant