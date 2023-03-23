Sheriff's Log
Last updated 3/23/2023 at 4:32pm
March 1
5500 blk Mission Rd. Special detail - Driving w/out valid drivers license - Arrest made
March 6
1900 blk Reche Rd. Child abuse - Misc. incidents
March 7
1000 blk Hillcrest View Ln. Fraud - Personate to get money/property over $400
1600 blk Yucatan Way Fraud - Forgery of false checks/records/certificates
5000 blk Dulin Rd. Fraud - Theft from elder/dependent adult - Larceny over $950, Personate to get money/property - Over $400
March 8
Winterhaven Rd./Via Del Robles Stolen vehicle - Misc. incidents
2500 blk Los Cerritos Ln. Fraud - Obtain money/etc. by false pretenses - Over $950
3000 blk Via Del Cielo Fraud - Forgery of false checks/records/certificates
100 blk Morro Rd. Vandalism - Vehicle - $400 or more
1900 blk Acacia Ln. ReportTemporary Restraining Order, Violate Domestic Violence Court Order
March 9
4600 blk Silent Knoll Dr. Burglary - Vehicle - Grand theft - Theft of motor vehicle parts/acc.
35100 blk Bergamot Cv. Welfare Check - Misc. incidents
3100 blk Via Del Cielo Domestic violence - Spouse/Cohabitant abuse with serious injury and apparent minor injury
1600 blk Calavo Rd. Battery - Simple
1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Suicide - Actual or attempt - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation
March 10
1900 blk Reche Rd. Battery - Simple
500 blk W. Beech St. Subject stop - Possess controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia - Arrest made
5600 blk Jubilee Dr. Family disturbance - Battery against spouse/ex spouse/date/etc. - Arrest made
700 blk Alturas Ln. Domestic violence - Battery against spouse/ex spouse/date/etc. - Arrest made
200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Burglary - Vehicle - Grand theft from motor vehicle, get credit/etc other’s ID
39900 blk Daily Rd. Runaway/missing juvenile
March 11
2300 blk Paige Cir. Family disturbance - Simple battery
March 12
2300 blk Canyon View Rd. Criminal threats - Threaten crime with intent to terrorize
400 blk N. Vine St. Stolen vehicle - Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
39400 blk Sandia Creek Dr. Petty theft - Garden tools/all other larceny
1300 blk E. Alvarado St. Assist other agency - Found narcotic/narcotic seizure
1600 blk Macadamia Dr. Domestic violence - Battery against spouse/ex spouse/date/etc. - Arrest made
March 13
1100 blk Alturas Rd. Mental health evaluation - Actions likely to cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult, Simple battery
1100 blk Alturas Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - 72 hr. observation
4700 blk Pala Rd. Use/under the influence of controlled substance - Arrest made
600 blk S. Main Ave. Shoplift - Burglary (commercial) with conspiracy to commit crime
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Battery - Simple
March 14
300 blk W. Ivy St. Disturbance of family - Misc. reports
31400 blk Club Vista Ln. Domestic violence - Take vehicle without owner's consent
31400 blk Club Vista Ln. Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse w/ apparent minor injury
400 blk N. Pico Ave. Battery w/ apparent minor injury - Citizens arrest made
2300 blk Clearcrest Ln. Disturbance of family - Battery against spouse/ex spouse/date etc. - Arrest made
400 blk Ammunition Rd. Tarasoff - Misc. incidents
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Vandalism - $400 or more
900 blk E. Mission Rd. Tampering with a vehicle - Possess controlled substance/paraphernalia - 2 arrests made
2400 blk Los Cerritos Ln. Stolen vehicle - Grand theft
600 blk Inverlochy Dr. Elder/dependent adult abuse - Theft/ larceny over $950 from elder/dependent adult
March 15
1100 blk S. Vine St. Child abuse/neglect - Willful cruelty to child resulting in apparent minor injury/death - Arrest made
1500 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Medical examiners case - Death
1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Under the influence of drugs/alcohol - Disorderly conduct:alcohol - Arrest made
March 16
38000 blk De Luz Rd. Medical examiners case - Death
35300 blk Ponderosa Pl. Burglary - Residential
1300 blk Reche Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation
1200 blk E. Alvarado St. Follow up investigation - Misdemeanor bench warrant - Our agency arrest
31500 blk Old River Rd. Criminal threats - Misc. incidents
2100 blk Saffron Way Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation
March 17
4200 blk Via el Dorado Report of death
800 blk Potter Way Follow up investigation - Misc. incidents
5500 blk Mission Rd. Missing person - Adult
March 18
300 blk E. Fallbrook St. Domestic violence - Battery against spouse/ex spouse/date etc. - Arrest made
900 blk Palomino Rd. Suicide - Attempt
500 blk W. Aviation Rd. Battery - Simple
4700 blk Pala Rd. Assist other agency - Found property
March 19
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse w/ minor injury - Arrest made
Sandia Creek/Rock Mtn. Domestic violence - Kidnapping - Arrest made for kidnapping and spousal/cohabitant abuse w/ minor injury
5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Suspicious person - Arrest made for felony bench warrant
