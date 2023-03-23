Re: Re:'Does Nikki Haley qualify as a natural born citizen?' [Village News, Meadows Letter, 3/9/23]

In response to Dana Meadows comments regarding Nikki Haley's eligibility to run for President of the United States, it appears she has never read the Constitution, or she would have answers to her own comments. Public opinion is not always true.

If Dana had read Article II Section 2 paragraph 5, she would see that the first seven Presidents were in deed eligible to be President – "No Person except a natural born Citizen, or a citizen of the United States, at time of the Adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible.."

The Founders realized none of the people living in the New Country would be eligible by age, so being the brilliant men that they were, they also covered this requirement by adding the fore mentioned phrase.

As to the second example given concerning Barry Goldwater, the Founding Fathers knew exactly what Natural Born citizen meant to them. As stated in my original letter, the definition was commonly understood by the Founding Fathers as well as provided for them in "Vattel's Law of Nations," which was present and used at the Constitutional Convention.

It was also clarified in the Immigration and Naturalization Act of 1790 among many other cases. In the Act of 1790, it was made clear that if a child is born in the United States or territories of the United States thereof and has parents who are citizens at the time of the child's birth, that child is a Natural Born citizen.

If Dana attended Doug Gibbs class on the Constitution, she would have learned this and would have been aware of exactly what the Constitution says. In Doug's class, the Constitution is read word for word and discussed in that format.

The Constitution is the Supreme Law of the Land, and the problems we have today stem from the fact, people do not read the Constitution and/or follow it as it was written at the time of ratification. Many people think they know the Constitution, but until one actually reads it and understands it as it was written, there are misconceptions.

Again, I welcome all readers to visit Doug Gibbs' class on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at 911 E. Elder. I promise you, even after just one class, you will leave knowing something new. I hope all of you read his article on "Localism" in March 16 issue (page B-6).

Judy Willis