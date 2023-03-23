Four Warrior girls given all-league water polo honors
Last updated 3/23/2023 at 4:20pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Avocado League girls water polo coaches gave four Fallbrook High School players all-league recognition.
Ava Dowden and Kela Kendall were selected for the all-league first team. Arden Baur and Alexis Fieri were named second-team Avocado League members.
"I thought it was great," Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond said, of four of his players receiving all-league recognition.
Fallbrook was 4-1 in Avocado League play, and shared the league championship with San Marcos. The Warriors' 14-11 overall record also reflects a win in the first round of the CIF Division I...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)