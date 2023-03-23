Four Warrior girls given all-league water polo honors

Lady Warrior Ava Dowden, seen here taking a shot against the Mavericks, is on the all-league first team for girls water polo. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Avocado League girls water polo coaches gave four Fallbrook High School players all-league recognition.

Ava Dowden and Kela Kendall were selected for the all-league first team. Arden Baur and Alexis Fieri were named second-team Avocado League members.

"I thought it was great," Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond said, of four of his players receiving all-league recognition.

Fallbrook was 4-1 in Avocado League play, and shared the league championship with San Marcos. The Warriors' 14-11 overall record also reflects a win in the first round of the CIF Division I...