Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Four Warrior girls given all-league water polo honors

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/23/2023 at 4:20pm

Lady Warrior Ava Dowden, seen here taking a shot against the Mavericks, is on the all-league first team for girls water polo. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Avocado League girls water polo coaches gave four Fallbrook High School players all-league recognition.

Ava Dowden and Kela Kendall were selected for the all-league first team. Arden Baur and Alexis Fieri were named second-team Avocado League members.

"I thought it was great," Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond said, of four of his players receiving all-league recognition.

Fallbrook was 4-1 in Avocado League play, and shared the league championship with San Marcos. The Warriors' 14-11 overall record also reflects a win in the first round of the CIF Division I...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023