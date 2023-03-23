Four Warriors given all-league girls basketball distinction

Lady Warrior Claire Nordeen defends for Fallbrook against the Mt. Carmel Sundevils and earns a spot on the Avocado League second team. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Four members of Fallbrook High School's girls basketball team were given all-league recognition by the Avocado League coaches.

Claire Nordeen was chosen to be a member of the Avocado League second team. Harley Benitez, Brooke Quintana and Liz Villagran were honorable mention selections.

"Disappointed because Claire should have made first team and Brooke and Harley should have made second team," Fallbrook coach Trae Harrison said.

Last year Fallbrook was in the Valley League and won the league championship. Nordeen was on the 2021-2022 Valley League firs...