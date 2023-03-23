Lenaway rebuilding Warriors' boys tennis team

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s boys tennis team likely won’t have an impressive record this year.

A high school tennis match consists of each of a school’s three singles players contesting sets against each of the other school’s singles players. It also consists of a school’s three doubles teams facing each of the other school’s doubles tandems. A team, thus, must have at least nine players to avoid forfeiting sets. Since the 2023 Warriors only have six players, the opponent in each match will win six sets by forfeit.

“From a standpoint of wins and l...