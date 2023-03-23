Freight train carrying iron ore derails in Mojave Desert

FILE - A Union Pacific train engine sits in a rail yard on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Commerce, Calif. Union Pacific said Saturday, March 25, 2023, that the company has backed away from the industry's longstanding push to cut train crews down to one person as lawmakers and regulators increasingly focus on rail safety following last month's fiery derailment in Ohio.

BAKER, Calif. — A long freight train carrying iron ore derailed in a remote area of the Mojave Desert on Monday but there were no injuries, authorities said.

Fifty-five rail cars loaded with iron ore and two locomotives derailed around 8:30 a.m. in the Mojave National Preserve, Union Pacific spokesperson Daryl Bjoraas said in emails to The Associated Press.

“The crew was not in the cab at the time of the derailment and there was uncontrolled train movement. The crew was not injured,” Bjoraas wrote.

Bjorass said that iron ore, part of the steel-making process, spilled from the rail...