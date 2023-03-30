BUSD issues contract for BHS principal's office

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall High School principal will now have a separate office.

A 5-0 Bonsall Unified School District board vote March 15 approved a public works contract with SAS Constructions for the high school principal’s office. SAS Constructions, which is headquartered in Santa Ana, will be paid $95,337.

“We’re trying to ensure that we have a high level of professionalism,” said BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger.

Visitors to the Bonsall High School principal will now be in a dedicated office. “We have to ensure that the quality of their experience is...