Two Palomar College faculty members receive Women in Education award

The California Federation of Teachers honors Barbara Baer and Jenny Fererro for their dedicated work.

SAN MARCOS – Each year, the California Federation of Teachers recognizes American Federation of Teachers and CFT locals and individual members with the Women in Education Award for promoting the rights of women and issues of gender equity within an educational workplace.

During the Annual CFT Convention last week, Palomar College faculty members Barbara Baer and Jenny Fererro were honored with this prestigious award for their work in advocating for the funding of healthcare benefits for part-time faculty members throughout the state.

Both Professors Baer and Fererro admit that it has been...