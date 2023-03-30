Villegas receives degree from Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, Ga. – Vince Villegas of Fallbrook earned a master’s degree in analytics from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Villegas was among approximately 5,620 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute’s 263rd Commencement exercises Dec. 16-17, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts and sciences degrees. Its more than 45,000 undergraduate and graduate students, representing 50 states and more than 148 countries, study at...