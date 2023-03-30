What students can do to block out distractions in the classroom

Students who jot down questions about a subject prior to class are more likely to be engaged once class begins. Village News/Metro photo

An ability to focus in the classroom can go a long way toward helping students achieve their academic goals. But distractions lurk in every corner, making it easier than ever to succumb to a lack of focus.

Maintaining focus in the classroom can be difficult in the digital age, but students can try various strategies to block out distractions once class begins.

Disconnect your devices

A 2020 report from the nonprofit association Educause found that the majority of students report connecting two or more devices to campus Wi-Fi each day. Devices often serve as useful tools that augment classr...