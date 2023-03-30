Women's brunch includes flowers and inspiration

The owners of Daily Blooms will introduce their store at the Fallbrook Women's Connection brunch April 21. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women's Connection will welcome Daily Blooms to its upcoming brunch event at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens in the Beverly Mansion, Friday, April 21, 10 a.m. to noon. (Doors open at 9:15 for shopping.)

The program will feature the grandchildren of Ross and Helen Daily, Ross G. Rose and Tash Dubreuil. This long time local family is introducing their business to the community. They have a beautiful store full of fresh flowers and home decor.

All their flowers come from their grandparents ranch and have been dedicated to their grandmother, Helen Daily. Lavender, protea, eucalyptus, wax flower and other fillers, which are grown locally at their De Luz Ranch, are on display.

The inspirational speaker, Sharon Simonian is an actress, poet and former teacher; she will answer the question, "What is a Category Three Gift?"

The cost per ticket is $30, cash or check, which includes a delicious brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road & Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge.

Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations, which are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email [email protected] This event is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.