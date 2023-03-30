Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Theatre Talk: From San Diego to Escondido

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/30/2023 at 2:51pm



Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

Tickets are on sale now for “The Bodyguard” at The Welk Resort Theatre, 8860 Lawrence Welk Dr. in Escondido. Opening weekend is around the corner on April 15. Weekend performances only. Book early or you might miss it. For tickets, call 760-749-3182 or visit https://tickets.thewelkresortssandiego.com

Broadway San Diego is bringing “1776” back in full woke-mode right off the boards of Broadway. The show features a transgender, multi-racial cast reimagining historical events. If that isn’t enough, it is followed into town b...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023