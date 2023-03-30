Theatre Talk: From San Diego to Escondido

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

Tickets are on sale now for “The Bodyguard” at The Welk Resort Theatre, 8860 Lawrence Welk Dr. in Escondido. Opening weekend is around the corner on April 15. Weekend performances only. Book early or you might miss it. For tickets, call 760-749-3182 or visit https://tickets.thewelkresortssandiego.com

Broadway San Diego is bringing “1776” back in full woke-mode right off the boards of Broadway. The show features a transgender, multi-racial cast reimagining historical events. If that isn’t enough, it is followed into town b...