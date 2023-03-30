County urges pregnant women to get tested, treated to protect unborn from congenital syphilis

Public health officials and the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommend that anyone who is pregnant or considering becoming pregnant should be tested for syphilis. Village News/Courtesy photo

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

Federal, state, and county health officials are urging pregnant women to get blood tests and treatment if needed to keep them from infecting their unborn child with a dangerous, sometimes deadly, and almost completely preventable disease – syphilis.

"You may not even know that you are infected with syphilis and unknowingly pass it on to your unborn child," said County Public Health Officer Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H. "This disease can kill your child or lead to a lifetime of serious health problems. But congenital syphilis is als...