Cranial Facial Release technique is an enlightening modality
Last updated 3/30/2023 at 1:43pm
Shelby Ramsey
Special to the Village News
Most people are familiar with chiropractic care, where a trained and educated specialist uses their hands or a small instrument to adjust the spine in order to reduce nerve interference, relieve pain, and improve body function. But how many have heard of Cranial Facial Release – a chiropractic adjustment "above the neck" specifically targeting the cranium?
An expert on this intriguing topic is chiropractor Dr. Adam Del Torto, who specializes in this unique and interesting "balloon-assisted" cranial adjusting technique.
Del Torto is the founder a...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)