Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Finding available services for individuals with developmental disabilities

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/30/2023 at 1:48pm

Many students at D'Vine Path receive services from the San Diego Regional Center and the Department of Rehabilitation in order to get the assistance they need and gain important information. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – D'Vine Path has been offering vocational education to adults with disabilities since its initial inception in 2019. At D'Vine Path, students have the opportunity to gain professional and personal skills in order to work towards becoming more independent and obtaining a job.

According to the CDC, autism spectrum disorder is the most common disability in the United States; 85% of the individuals with ASD are unemployed. D'Vine Path works to change these statistics and better support people with disabilities.

Along with D'Vine Path, San Diego County offers a variety of resource...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023