Finding available services for individuals with developmental disabilities

Many students at D'Vine Path receive services from the San Diego Regional Center and the Department of Rehabilitation in order to get the assistance they need and gain important information. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – D'Vine Path has been offering vocational education to adults with disabilities since its initial inception in 2019. At D'Vine Path, students have the opportunity to gain professional and personal skills in order to work towards becoming more independent and obtaining a job.

According to the CDC, autism spectrum disorder is the most common disability in the United States; 85% of the individuals with ASD are unemployed. D'Vine Path works to change these statistics and better support people with disabilities.

Along with D'Vine Path, San Diego County offers a variety of resource...