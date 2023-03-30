Mom's Pillow promotes mental health for women

Hannah Hanford

Village News Intern

Mental health advocate Erin Kameiko held a mothers support meeting in Fallbrook March 16. Kameiko is a resident of Carlsbad with a background of experience in mental health as well as nonprofit consulting. In addition to this, she has a masters degree in marital and family therapy. She came up with the concept of her nonprofit, “Mom’s Pillow,” in 2022.

With Kameiko having an interest in how everyone has a story to tell, it led her on a journey not only as a mom but as a mentor to guide other moms.

“I have always been curious about people’s s...