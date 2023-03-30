Fred, a mature Florida White rabbit, was found as a stray by San Diego Humane Officers and spent more than 365 days in care, before being adopted.

Dr. Gary Weitzman

Special to the Village News

At San Diego Humane Society, animal sheltering is about more than just cats and dogs. The organization cares for a wide range of animals including neonatal kittens, senior dogs with medical needs, horses and pigs, baby hummingbirds – even bobcats, bears and a resident pygmy hippo.

This year in particular, the spotlight is shining on small pets. According to the Lunar New Year, 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. Last year alone, more than 550 rabbits were adopted from San Diego Humane Society. These fantastically floppy-eared friends make wond...