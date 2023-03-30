Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

BUSD board ratifies contract for district office remodel

 
Last updated 3/30/2023 at 2:32pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The cost to remodel the Bonsall Unified School District office was low enough that BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger had the authority to approve the contract without BUSD board approval. A 5-0 vote at the BUSD board meeting ratified that contract.

“When you do find a good deal for a construction project, sometimes you move on that immediately,” Clevenger said.

The district had a necessity to construct walls for two office spaces. The remodeling took place in Room 2 of the district office, and the new offices will house the Child Nutrition Department...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

