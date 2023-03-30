High school board decides to meet just once a month

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

The next meeting of the Fallbrook Union High School District will be held Wednesday, April 19. Trustees at the last board meeting on March 13 gave final approval to switch their board meetings to monthly on the second Wednesday of the month.

At its Jan. 24 meeting, Trustee Paul Christensen requested Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez to research the possibility of abandoning the twice-a-month schedule for once a month. The rest of the board was in support of the plan.

The board meetings were being held twice a month on the second and fourth Monday wi...