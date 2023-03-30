Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

High school board decides to meet just once a month

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/30/2023 at 3:05pm



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

The next meeting of the Fallbrook Union High School District will be held Wednesday, April 19. Trustees at the last board meeting on March 13 gave final approval to switch their board meetings to monthly on the second Wednesday of the month.

At its Jan. 24 meeting, Trustee Paul Christensen requested Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez to research the possibility of abandoning the twice-a-month schedule for once a month. The rest of the board was in support of the plan.

The board meetings were being held twice a month on the second and fourth Monday wi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 03/31/2023 05:48