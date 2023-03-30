High speed chase ends in crash, arrests, injuries

Fallbrook deputies pickup pursuit after Riverside sheriffs lose sight of vehicle

The pursuit ended when the Kia crashed in Vista. The driver couldn't negotiate the traffic circle.

The 18-year-old driver of a Kia was arrested in the early morning hours today, April 2, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading, and two counts

of felony child endangerment after a pursuit from Riverside to Vista ended in a crash with four occupants detained and rushed to area hospitals with unknown injuries.

A Fallbrook deputy who found the suspected stolen vehicle and continued the pursuit was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

On Saturday night, April 1, just before midnight, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department notified the San Diego County Sheriff's Department to be on the lookout for a stolen white 2023 Kia Forte that deputies were pursuing southbound on Interstate 15 but had lost sight of, according to SDCSD Fallbrook Substation Lt. Claudia Delgado.

The car with four people inside failed to negotiate the traffic circle and crashed.

A short time later, at 11:58 pm, deputies from the Fallbrook Station were monitoring traffic and observed the Kia traveling south on I-15 at Mission Road, with no lights illuminated. Deputies initiated a traffic enforcement stop and the driver failed to yield, resulting in a traffic pursuit. The stolen Kia continued southbound on I-15 at speeds in excess of 110 MPH.

The pursuit led deputies through the city of Escondido before entering westbound Highway 78. The Kia continued to flee at high speeds and exited on Sycamore Avenue. As the Kia traveled through the city of Vista, the driver failed to negotiate the traffic circle at the intersection of South Santa Fe Avenue and Pala Vista Drive before striking the concrete traffic circle structure, causing the vehicle to overturn.

A Fallbrook sheriff's deputy was transported with minor injuries. Valley News/Gilbert Gonzales photo.

Village News/Gilbert Gonzales photo

Deputies arrived on the scene and detained four people exiting the Kia: an adult driver, an adult passenger and two juvenile passengers. Due to the seriousness of the collision, all four occupants were transported to local hospitals for medical evaluations.

The pursuing deputy's view was obscured by the Kia kicking up dust and debris and the deputy was unable to avoid a crash into the traffic circle, the lieutenant said. The deputy was rushed to a hospital with minor injuries.

Valley News/Gilbert Gonzales photo

The driver of the Kia was identified as 18-year-old Brenden Hawkins. The investigation into the allegedly stolen vehicle and traffic collisions are ongoing.

Fallbrook Sheriff substation and City News contributed to this story.