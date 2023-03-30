Residents learn about wildfire preparedness

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Close to 200 area residents received life-saving information on Saturday, March 25, at the first Wildfire Preparedness Symposium in the Fallbrook High School Library. The room was filled to standing room only capacity. Several speakers reminded residents that it wasn't a matter if another big wildfire hits the area, but when.

Another common theme was to have a plan, with the presenters giving examples.

Several local emergency and community agencies made presentations at the meeting, hosted by the North County Fire Protection District. Chief Keith McR...