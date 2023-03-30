Senior patrol to miss Lt. Hernandez
Last updated 3/30/2023 at 3:10pm
At their most recent Senior Volunteer Patrol meeting, the SVP say goodbye to Lt. Aldo Hernandez, middle right, after his promotion to Captain and reassignment to a new posting. The meeting was held Thursday, March 16. Since Lt. Hernandez's first day at the Fallbrook Substation, his office door has always been open for the Volunteers. He will be missed by all those who are under his command in Fallbrook especially by the Senior Volunteer Patrol. Village News/Courtesy photo
