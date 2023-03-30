Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Senior patrol to miss Lt. Hernandez

 
Last updated 3/30/2023 at 3:10pm

At their most recent Senior Volunteer Patrol meeting, the SVP say goodbye to Lt. Aldo Hernandez, middle right, after his promotion to Captain and reassignment to a new posting. The meeting was held Thursday, March 16. Since Lt. Hernandez's first day at the Fallbrook Substation, his office door has always been open for the Volunteers. He will be missed by all those who are under his command in Fallbrook especially by the Senior Volunteer Patrol. Village News/Courtesy photo

Lt. Aldo Hernandez, middle right, attends his last Community Forum meeting, March 16, where representatives of elected officials, local agencies and community groups share updates on what is happening in town. The forum is held the third Thursday of the month, 10:30 a.m., in the Fallbrook Public Utilities District board room. Village News/Courtesy photo

 

