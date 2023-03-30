Writer meets a twin wordsmith and fellow student of life's dark moments

Author Caitlin Rother tells about her career at a sold out Community Read event, Jan. 21.

Tim O'Leary

Special to the Village News

How does a storyteller spin a yarn about a sibling, a fraternal twin of sorts, in a mere 1,000 words?

How does a poet and a painter tell about a writer and a musician? How does a scribe who has covered crime and hate, pain and fear describe one who has done the same in greater depth and detail?

They start where I begin now, sitting at a keyboard staring at a blank gray screen. And so, dear readers, I now introduce you to Caitlin Rother, an award-winning writer and a New York Times bestselling author.

She is an amazing woman of the word, of the mind...