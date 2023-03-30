Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Conservatives unite

 
Last updated 3/30/2023 at 1:33pm



I just watched the movie starring James Cagney as George M. Cohan, "Yankee Doodle Dandy" and the songs "You're a Grand Old Flag" and "Over There." What an exciting jolt of patriotism, which brought to mind President Trump's “Make America Great Again.” Sadly, our country has lost this enthusiastic spirit of pride. We need that now!

Whether you like President Trump or not, his accomplishments are legendary. He secured the southern border, kept the economy stable, kept negotiations with the world strong, and he was keeping us from being energy dependent on foreign adversaries. The Biden regime has overturned all the positive steps that President Trump laid out and has brought our country to its knees.

I am ready for strength, not weakness and wokeness. We need to stand up and shout to be delivered from evil. Guard against the liberals and the RINOS who are afraid of President Trump. He has already revealed much to their chagrin and we deserve to know the truth about the workings of our government.

Please search your hearts and know that our country was in much better shape when President Trump was in charge.

God bless America.

Orolie Gubser

 

