Public safety from Sacramento

Senator Brian W. Jones

40th District

The Legislative Session at the State Capitol is underway and things are picking up quickly. Next week, I will be presenting two bills in the Senate Public Safety Committee:

Senate Bill 31 will help clean up homeless encampments that are near sensitive areas like parks and schools. These encampments have become public safety hazards and we need to keep our children safe by making sure they have places in our communities that are protected.

This bipartisan bill will allow cities to prohibit homeless encampments within 1,000 feet of a school, daycare, park, or library and will compassionately connect the homeless individuals to services to help them stay off the streets.

Go to https://jones.cssrc.us/ and show your support that you want our communities to be safe for children to live and play.

Senate Bill 236 protects our vulnerable populations from human trafficking by making it easier to prosecute and convict the evil people who buy and sell humans for their own benefit. Getting these menaces off the street will ensure they aren’t able to enslave other victims in the future.

California is in a Public Safety crisis and my bills will make our communities a safer place for us to live. I will continue fighting to keep Senate District 40 safe.

It is an honor to serve as your State Senator.